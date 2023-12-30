People to choose between miscreant and maker of Pakistan on Feb 8, says Shehbaz

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 20:04:10 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif stated on Saturday that on Feb 8 the people will decide who the miscreant is and who the architect of Pakistan is.

Addressing a power show in Farooqabad, the PML-N leader termed the upcoming elections as significant, and urged the electorate to change the fate of the country through their decision on Feb 8 by voting for the PML-N.

The former prime minister asserted that even if Pakistan was poor financially, Almighty God had blessed this country with countless resources.

“It does not matter if Pakistan has no deposits of petrol and gas. The country will get rich because of its youth.”

Shehbaz advised that while casting vote, the electorate must think over the past of the political leader.

Showcasing the feats of the PML-N supremo, Shehbaz stated that his leader Nawaz Sharif had offset energy shortfall in 2013 when power outages lasted up to 20 hours. Nawaz Sharif had given away laptops to youngsters, wiped out terrorism from the country and awarded scholarships worth millions of rupees to students, he added.

Shehbaz affirmed that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, many developments projects had been completed in Punjab. He recalled that children working at brick-kilns who had endured violence were sent to schools by Nawaz Sharif.

He added that Nawaz Sharif had modernised public hospitals in Lahore, set up the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

Shehbaz urged the electorate to put the stamp on the “tiger”, the electoral symbol of the PML-N, on the ballot paper. He promised to distribute more laptops among youth if they voted for Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz asked the people to respond to the disgraceful events of May 9 through their vote by choosing between the miscreant and the architect of Pakistan.

The former premier deplored that “it has been like 76 years, but we are still holding a begging bowl.

He regretted that the country faced devastation in the past five years, adding that Pakistan was not on good terms with its neighbours either as the relations remained on a downward trajectory.

Shehbaz pledged that after coming into power, the PML-N would establish new universities, and offer best education to students. He said he was not telling a tale or just bragging or boasting.

About his brief stint as the prime minister, Shehbaz said that he saved Pakistan from default and if the country had defaulted, factories would have closed down across Pakistan.

He acknowledged that during his stint as prime minister the country experienced inflation, but added that this had resulted from the cut announced in petroleum prices by the PTI government.

The PML-N president said he had taken over to save the state at the cost of their politics. He averred he could sacrifice his politics 100 times for the sake of the country.