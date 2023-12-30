Pakistan remained 'a hard country' in 2023

2023 can be summed up as period of tumultuous politics, constitutional crisis and tanking economy

Sat, 30 Dec 2023

By Ahad Khan



2023, a year full of 'never-seen-before' events, is set to fade into oblivion. For most people in Pakistan, it was certainly the toughest year to even put basic food on the table.

For some people, this year proved to be a mixed bag, yet there remains a chunk of those who benefitted as lady luck smiled on them throughout the year.

In Pakistan’s context, the year can be summed up as the period of tumultuous politics, constitutional crisis and tanking economy.

Let's delve into the political part for now.

Provincial Assemblies’ dissolution & May 9 riots

2023 was an amplified version of 2022. Few undone tasks of previous year had to be continued to meet their intended endings so this year started with an absolute shock to many when the PTI founding chairman took the bait and dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies one fine January day.

This was exactly the point where things started to spiral out of control. Lo and behold, caretaker set-ups were installed in both provinces. This was the first of many upcoming political upheavals.

Disenchanted by the decision of cherry-picked cabinets, a lone PTI immediately lashed out at 'the movers and shakers' of the system. In this politically polarised atmosphere, PTI's battle cry was sure to resonate among the masses.

Cashing in on this initially irresistible lure of becoming the public darling, the PTI assertively took to streets and voiced its objections to everything happening under the sun at that time of the year.

After enduring much of this persistent attitude, state institutions finally swung into action. Setting off with laying legal minefields for the PTI founder ultimately brought the whole country to a standstill when he was briefly put inside a small jail cell on May 9.

His arrest on the IHC premises sparked countrywide protests which turned flagrant at many places, resulting in armed attacks on military installations and combatant fights between law enforcers and PTI workers.

There was a Pakistan before May 9, 2023 and there is a Pakistan after that unfortunate day. Most of the PTI leaders, including its founder, are either languishing in jail or have joined the newly-crafted IPP of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The PTI continues to face the wrath of the state which has adopted its sabre-rattling policy towards party workers. May 9, after all, has almost attained the status of a proverb in our history.

Caretaker Federal Government

Third in line of politically notable events of 2023 is the installation of PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar-led federal cabinet in August when then PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the National Assembly.

Return of Nawaz Sharif

Now, let’s come to the news that holds a lot more significance than others, that is, the return of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after four-year self-imposed exile. The elder Sharif returned home with his ambitious dream of assuming power for the fourth time.

Nawaz is currently busy rubbing shoulders with his might-be coalition partners from the city by the sea, Karachi. Worth mentioning here is Balochistan, the fertile land of readily available turncoats who now have fulsome embrace of Nawaz's politics.

Announcement of Elections by SC

With PML-N's lofty claims of being all set to romp home in elections and PPP's palace intrigues before elections, uncertainty in political atmosphere was direly needed to be subsided.

Here came CJP Faez Isa with his masterstroke of heralding elections on Feb 8, 2024 after a quick huddle with the ECP chief.

Deportation of Illegal Nationals

Talking about Pakistan and missing Afghanistan is like taking tea without sugar. Another major development of this year was extradition of illegal Afghan nationals from Pakistan, who had been residing here for a long time.

This campaign was ‘haphazardly’ managed according to critics. After effects of this abrupt decision should have been carefully gauged.

In the final analysis, after highlighting keynote events of 2023, one realises that the only certain thing of 2023 was uncertainty which kept on unfolding with every passing day of the year.

What 2024 will bring remains to be seen. Let’s hope for a better tomorrow.

The writer is a journalist working in Dunya News.