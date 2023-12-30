Five terrorists eliminated in North Waziristan

Dead persons were involved in attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Five terrorists were killed in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as security forces raided their location, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said on Saturday.

It was an intelligence-based operation, military’s media wing said, adding that they also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from their hideout.

The dead terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces as well as acts of extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism since the PTI government entered into talks with the Taliban and tried to appease them by relocating them back in erstwhile tribal region – a fact admitted by the PTI founding chairman in public.

The PTI former chairman as the country’s prime minister had decided to hold dialogue as he has always been against taking military action against the terrorists and had once even advocated for opening the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) offices in Pakistan.

Apart from the military personnel and installations, the terrorists have been specifically targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to damage their morale, as they are the frontline force to main law and order.

