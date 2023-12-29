Travellers in trouble as fog delays trains in Punjab

Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 15:16:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Several trains destined for Lahore have been delayed owing to dense fog in Punjab.

According to railways authorities, Khyber Mail Express was delayed by one and a half hours, Green Line (Karachi-Lahore) for three hours and Tezgam Express was delayed for one and a half hours.

Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Sialkot has been delayed for two hours while Karachi to Lahore Hazara Express has been late for almost two hours.

Business Express coming from Karachi to Lahore has been delayed for the longest time of five hours. Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar has been late by one hour. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore via Kasur reached its destination after a delay of one and a half hours.

Officials said Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore, Rehman Baba Express and Pakistan Express have been late.

Delay in departure and arrival of trains caused anxiety and trouble for passengers in the harsh weather.