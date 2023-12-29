Rights activist Imaan Mazari ties the knot

Imaan is the daughter of Shireen Mazari, former minister and human rights activist

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Human rights activist and legal wizard Imaan Zainab Mazari has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with lawyer Abdul Hadi.

Imaan Mazari shared the news of her marriage with Abdul Hadi in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Her husband also took to X and announced the wedding in the same breath. He gave an impression of their seemingly unshakeable bond in his post.

Clad in a delicate off-white embroidered saree with minimalist jewellery and white floral garlands around her both wrists, Mazari was looking enamoured of her husband who was sitting closely by her.

Groom also wore the same theme with white sherwani and a cream coloured waistcoat.

Whole wedding stage background was embellished with radiant lights and flowers.

