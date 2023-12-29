Four burnt to death as vehicle collides with oil tanker in Khuzdar
KHUZDAR (Dunya News) - As many as four people were burnt alive in a fatal accident in Karkh area of Khuzdar, Balochistan.
According to details, a vehicle coming from Sindh, collided with an oil tanker which resulted in a fatal fire.
Both the vehicles caught fire and all the four people were burnt alive on the spot.
The dead bodies were later shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital by the rescue officials.
Two deceased belonged to Baghbana area of Khuzdar, one from Kaushak and one from Panjgur, said the rescue officials.