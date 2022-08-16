20 burnt alive as bus collides with oil tanker in Uch Sharif

16 August,2022 05:57 am

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News) – At least 20 persons were burnt alive as a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker in Uch Sharif near Multan in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 in Uch Sharif near Multan where a bus going to Karachi from Lahore collided with an oil tanker due to which both vehicles caught fire, killing at least 20 persons.

Motorway police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and started rescue operation. Rescue sources said that 26 persons including driver and conductor were traveling on the bus.

Rescue teams rescued eight persons in injured condition and shifted them to hospital where two injured persons succumbed to their wounds during treatment while 18 dead bodies were recovered so far from the wreckage of the bus.

