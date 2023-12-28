PTI founder among 37 defaulters of ECP's KP chapter

Many former ministers are among the defaulters

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission released on Thursday a list of candidates who failed to pay fines to the commission against violations of rules and regulations.

According to a document, around 37 candidates from KP violated rules and regulations in the past and the PTI founder and former chief minister Mehmood Khan were included in the list.

Many of the former ministers and members of PTI were among the defaulters. They included Kamran Bangash, Taimur Jhagra and Shaukat Yousafzai.

PPP Information Secretary Amjad Afridi is also among the violators.

On the other hand, the members of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) also failed to pay fines of Rs80,000 to the commission.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Inayatullah Khan also could not pay Rs50,000 in the past.

The nomination papers of the candidates who have failed to pay their fines to the ECP will be rejected.



