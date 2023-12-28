NA-15 Mansehra: Nawaz Sharif sails through nomination papers hurdle, objections rejected

Rivals from PTI had argued he couldn't contest polls due to the top court's disqualification verdict

Updated On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 15:12:46 PKT

MANSEHRA (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The returning officer on Thursday accepted the nomination papers filed by three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif for NA-15 – one of the two National Assembly constituencies allotted to Mansehra – by rejecting the objections raised by the local PTI leaders.

These objections revolved around the Supreme Court judgement under which Nawaz was banned from holding any public office as the complainants argued that he could not contest the upcoming elections.

However, the returning officer didn’t agree with the argument given that parliament during the coalition government led by PML-N had introduced changes in the law, limiting the disqualification period to five years or the jail term awarded to any convicted individual.

At the same time, Nawaz has already been acquitted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, paving the way for him to eye a fourth term in the office.

Nawaz selected Mansehra for contesting the much-awaited Feb 8 elections given the support he enjoys not only in the district but also the entire Hindko-speaking belt which falls in Hazara Division.

Efforts to block the elder Sharif from contesting elections came as Javed Latif – a senior PML-N leader known for his hardline stance – on Thursday questioned why the events related to the May 9 violence was being swept under the carpet and said the nation must be informed about the origin of facilitators.

An attempt was under way to make the upcoming general elections controversial in continuation of the overall conspiracies, Latif told reporters in Lahore, adding that those who orchestrated the May 9 violence were not being punished.

Later in the day, the Islamabad High Court stayed the in-camera trial of the PTI founding chairman in the cipher case till Jan 11.

