May 9 episode being hushed up, facilitators still in action: Javed Latif

Says the advocates of third political party only brought destruction

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Javed Latif – a senior PML-N leader known for his hardline stance – on Thursday questioned why the events related to the May 9 violence was being swept under the carpet and said the nation must be informed about the origin of facilitators.

An attempt was underway to make the upcoming general elections controversial in continuation of the overall conspiracies, Latif told reporters in Lahore, adding that those who orchestrated the May 9 and May violence were not being punished.

The PML-N leader said he had been reminding even during the 16-month coalition government that the PTI leadership was being actively facilitated.

Pressing his argument, Latif said courts had binned the bogus cases filed against the PML-N leaders by acquitting them of all the charges, but the foreign funding case was being delayed despite the fact people asking about the origins of the money received by the PTI.

“Someone is being described as ‘innocent’ today. Why we are not being named as ‘faultless’,” he remarked – a clear reference to the remarks passed during a hearing at the Supreme Court.

Latif said signing the Charter of Democracy resulted in political stability and peaceful transfer of power for 10 years – from 2008 to 2018 – but those desirous of creating a third force brought a philosophy of ruining everything. They continued destroying Pakistan for four years, he added.

The Charter of Democracy was a historic document signed by two archrivals slain Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006, as they decided to ditch their differences and formulated an arrangement for how to run Pakistan according to democratic principles and ensuring civilian supremacy.

Latif said audio leaks had appeared which established a connection among the institutions responsible for dispensing justice, “the mother-in-law”, PTI president Pervez Elahi and others.

One should discuss and ask again and again who was behind these leaks, but, at the same time, people must be informed whether they were genuine or not, he said.

He was referring to the stalled probe into the affair due to the proceedings being held at the Islamabad High Court to find out who is involved in the phone tapping practice.

