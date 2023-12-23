PML-N unhappy over SC remarks in cipher affair, says episode was used to violate Constitution

Malik Ahmad Khan says it is not just dictators who trample the Constitution

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The PML-N on Saturday expressed its reservations over the Supreme Court verdict in the matters related to the cipher case, saying the episode had been used for political purposes, including the unconstitutional dissolution of National Assembly and speeches delivered at public gatherings.

Malik Ahmad Khan – a senior PML-N leader who was accompanied by Azma Bokhari, party’s Punjab chapter spokesperson – said the remarks and observations given while granting bail to the PTI founding chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the case – had raised some serious questions.

While expressing their respect for the judiciary, he told a press conference held at the PML-N headquarters in Model Town that the Supreme Court had noted the Official Secrets Act didn’t apply to the matter, despite the fact that the PTI had used the cipher to damage Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

Malik was referring to the allegation that the US was involved in “removing” the PTI government with the vote of no-confidence moved by the then opposition being part of that conspiracy.

The accusation came as the PTI founding chairman became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be moved through constitutional means.

In fact, the vote of no-confidence is the sole mechanism prescribed by the Constitution in very parliamentary democracy to change the government.

Besides the devastating effects on Pakistan-US relations, Malik said the then deputy speaker – Qasim Suri – had waved a sealed envelope to declare the no-confidence move illegal – thus labelling the entire opposition as a foreign agent.

“Violating the Constitution is the violation the Constitution,” the PML-N leader remarked – a reference to President Arif Alvi and the then prime minister for dissolving the assembly and giving an advice for the purpose in an unconstitutional manner after just minutes Suri’s illegal action.

“It is not just dictators who trample the Constitution,” Malik remarked while narrating the events revolving around the cipher issue.

At the same time, he added that a false narrative was built for public consumption by using the cipher, which portrayed the PTI as a victim and the opposition a collection of individual acting against the country at international powers’ behest.