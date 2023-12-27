Qureshi's daughter moves ECP for release of her father

Updated On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 20:57:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Meher Bano Qureshi, daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, submitted a petition to the Election Commission, denouncing the alleged mistreatment and arrest of her father.

Expressing concerns, Meher Bano claimed that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was being unlawfully detained, without information about his whereabouts, and referred to it as abduction.

Stressing the need for transparent measures, she urged the chief election commissioner to interfere in the issue.

Meher Bano underlined Shah Mahmood Qureshi's former role as the foreign minister, asserting his widespread respect, and noted the condemnation of his treatment across Pakistan.