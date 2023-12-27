Dense fog disrupts traffic on Motorways in Punjab

Updated On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 05:29:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fog continued to blanket the plains areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Tuesday and Wednesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Sarwar, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri, , Motorway M5 from Shershah to Uch Sharif and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

