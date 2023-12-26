Dense fog disrupts road traffic in parts of Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Dense fog disrupts road traffic in parts of Punjab

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 06:13:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore on night between Monday and Tuesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakim to Pindi Bhattian, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

