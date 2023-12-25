Four killed, five injured in car-bike collision on Islamabad Expressway

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Four people were killed and five injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Islamabad Expressway, near Dhokh Kala Khan.

According rescue sources, the injured and the dead bodies were shifted to hospital.

Having being informed, rescue teams scrambled to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

Police teams reached the spot and started investigation after cordoning off the area.

The identity of the dead and the injured could not be ascertained.

With severe cold, dense fog has engulfed parts of the country which is causing difficulty for the road users.

However, motorway police have issued instructions for the motorists, advising them to have precautions to avert any untoward incident.



