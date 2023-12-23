President Alvi advocates attitude change to mitigate climate change impacts

KARACHI (APP) – President Dr Arif Alvi, during a two-day conference on Climate Change held at Bahria Auditorium, emphasised the urgent need to change attitudes to address the growing impacts of climate change.

He stressed that everyone must play their role in overcoming these effects.

The president pointed out that people often neglected to plant trees outside their homes, leading to unnecessary tree cutting. He stressed the necessity for a shift in attitudes, stating, "Attitudes need to be changed."

Addressing the issue of global warming, Dr Alvi asserted that humans could not be separated from this global phenomenon.

He commended Pakistan's efforts in initiating the 10 billion tsunami programme to protect the environment.

President Alvi called for active participation in tree planting initiatives at schools to raise awareness among schoolchildren about the effects of climate change.

In his advice to residents of multi-floor high-rises, the president recommended planting saplings in clay pots and growing vegetables in their galleries to contribute to a healthier planet.

President Alvi urged the citizens, especially those in Karachi, to be mindful of climate change effects, highlighting the daily discharge of 500 million gallons of contaminated water into the sea.

He underscored the importance of water and electricity conservation and the adoption of alternative energy sources, particularly solar systems.

Touching upon education, health, skill development and technology, the president highlighted the alarming statistic of 20.8 million out-of-school children in the country.

He underlined the need for a substantial increase in the number of schools, suggesting that technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), could bridge the education gap.

President Alvi drew attention to the shortage of nurses in the country, approximately 900,000, and the concerning 90 per cent failure rate in drug rehabilitation programmes. He also addressed the rising issue of mental stress in households.

Emphasising the crucial role of women in national development, Dr Alvi underscored that the country could not progress without empowering women.

He commended the Rotary International for its commendable work on various issues, including the eradication of polio.

The president, at the event, distributed awards and was briefed on paintings created by schoolchildren depicting the effects of climate change.