Met Office predicts light rain, snowfall in Potohar region, KP, Kashmir

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting central and upper parts of country.

Sat, 23 Dec 2023 05:10:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with light snow over the mountains at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in the upper parts of the country. However, light rain with light snow over mountains is likely at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the morning. Fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -10°C temperature.

