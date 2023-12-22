PTI loses electoral symbol 'bat' as ECP voids intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared the intra-party elections conducted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) null and void, withdrawing the party's electoral symbol – bat.

The electoral watchdog ruled that the party did not hold the elections in line with its constitution, the Election Act, 2017, and the Election Rules, 2017, and was thus ineligible to obtain the election symbol of ‘bat’.

A five-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, gave the decision on the petitions challenging PTI’s intra-party elections.

Other members of the bench included ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (r) Ikramullah Khan.

The reserved verdict was announced a day after the Peshawar High Court directed the ECP to decide the petitions filed against PTI’s intra-party elections in accordance with the law.

In its decision, the ECP observed that “the PTI did not comply with the Commission’s directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged Chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly. The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the Election Symbol, for which they have applied for”.

The development came shortly after the PTI held discussions with ECP authorities, prompted by the Supreme Court's directive for the ECP to allay PTI’s reservations regarding lack of a level-playing field. As per the PTI, the ECP assured its delegates that it would redress their grievances.

In a new precedent, the ECP had taken notice of the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), during which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan secured a comfortable victory as the party's new chairman. These elections took place on Dec 3, following the ECP's declaration that the intra-party polls held in June 2022 were null and void. The ECP provided the PTI with a 20-day window to conduct fresh elections, warning that failure to do so could result in the party becoming ineligible for its electoral symbol.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the petitions filed against PTI’s intra-party elections in accordance with the law.

Appearing before the court, Barrister Gohar, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, argued that the procedure for intra-party elections had to be determined by the party itself.

He expressed apprehensions that if PTI’s intra-party elections were not accepted, the electoral symbol of the “bat” would not be granted. “If the electoral symbol is not allotted, PTI’s candidates will be considered independent candidates in the general elections slated for Feb 8 next year.”

Gohar complained that the ECP had been using delaying tactics in handling the matter, and added that discriminatory treatment was being meted out to the PTI. He also questioned whether any other party had been asked to respond to the 32 questions.

When Justice Shakeel inquired of Barrister Gohar whether he thought the ECP should decide on complaints itself, the PTI chairman replied that the party that had filed the complaint was not part of the ECP.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar provided the court with a list of registered members of the PTI and stated that the ECP had not only issued notices to the central leadership, but also to the provincial cabinet of the PTI.

He further said that PTI leaders did not go to the Islamabad High Court because of the fear of arrest, adding that, from the federation's perspective, any high court could be approached.

The court, while announcing its decision which was reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of the PTI chairman, instructed the ECP to reach a decision on the matter in accordance with the law.

While interacting with media outside the Peshawar High Court, Gohar said that the complainants moving the ECP against the PTI intra-party elections were all planted. He expressed hope for justice, saying that the decision would be in their favour.