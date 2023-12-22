PTI founder's nomination papers filed from NA-89 Mianwali

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of the incarcerated PTI founder have reportedly been filed from the National Assembly constituency of NA-89 Mianwali.

According to details, the former PTI chairman’s nomination papers have been filed through Bilal Umer Bodla.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted bail to the PTI founder and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The apex court asked both the leaders to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

A three-member bench, headed by acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the appeal.

The PTI founder and vice chairman were indicted in the cipher case on Dec 13 by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act, 2023, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared their jail trial null and void.

They pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the offence related to the alleged misuse of a diplomatic cable for political purposes.

