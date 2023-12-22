ECP takes action on complaints of obstacles in electoral process

Fri, 22 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken note of complaints concerning obstacles faced by political groups and independent candidates in the electoral process.

In response to these concerns, the ECP has issued letters to the provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries and all police inspectors general, stressing the need to address the complaints in accordance with the law.

The letter highlights that complaints, relayed through the media, have surfaced regarding difficulties in obtaining and collecting nomination papers. Additionally, there are allegations of the theft of nomination papers from candidates.

The letter, dispatched by the ECP secretary, underscores that the responsibility for conducting transparent elections rests with the addressed parties.

This letter follows a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On Wednesday, the ECP issued instructions for ensuring a level-playing field for all political groups in the upcoming general elections, a day after the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) voiced concerns over the transparency, integrity and fairness of the elections under incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP urged the caretakers to issue orders to the chief secretaries, deputy commissioners and district police officers for ensuring the implementation of the instructions regarding a level-playing field for all political parties.

The ECP ordered that the deputy commissioners should remain unbiased in line with the law and constitution.

Following ECP’s instructions, Punjab’s caretaker government directed the deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure level-playing field for all political groups. In this respect, the Punjab Local Governments Department has issued a communique to the deputy commissioners and DPOs throughout the province.

The ECP had written a letter to the caretaker prime minister’s principal secretary and the four provincial chief secretaries after a certain political party had expressed apprehensions to the Commission over unavailability of a level-playing field.