Date for filing nomination papers extended till Dec 24

Fri, 22 Dec 2023 11:18:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the date for submission of nomination papers till Dec 24, Dunya News reported.

Sources told Dunya News that the two-day extension has been granted on the demand of political parties.

They said that the JUI, the PML-N and the BAP have demanded an extension in the date for filing nomination papers.

The ECP has also issued a fresh schedule in this regard, they added.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can now be filed till December 24 (Sunday).

It may be recalled that according to old schedule Friday (today) was the last date for filing nomination papers.

According to the previous schedule, the process to file nomination papers commenced on Dec 20 and it was to end at 4:30pm today (Friday).

