Queshi approaches LHC for filing nomination papers unhindered

Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 17:02:38 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has approached the Lahore High Court seeking protection and freedom at all stages, from the submission of nomination papers to polling.

In the petition filed with LHC’s Multan bench, various parties, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Punjab government, IGP, ROs, CPOs and Multan deputy commissioner, have been named.

The petition requests full protection and freedom for Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi and Meherbano Qureshi at all stages, from the submission of nomination papers to polling.

The petitioner has argued that harassment by the district administration and police was hindering their receipt and submission of nomination papers from the constituencies of NA-148 and NA-150.