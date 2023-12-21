Fresh Indian propaganda an attempt to undermine army chief's US visit, say experts

Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 21:36:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Modi government has escalated false flag operations and anti-Pakistan propaganda in the lead-up to elections in India.

Allegations were laid against Pakistan for an attack on an Indian military convoy in Surankote area of Poonch district. Despite Surankote being 15 to 20 kilometres inside India's Line of Control, fake Twitter accounts and sensational Indian media began accusing Pakistan without evidence.

Over the past year, the Modi government has conducted multiple false flag operations with the aim of fueling anti-Pakistan sentiments and gaining sympathy in elections.

False flag operations occurred before Indian Republic Day on Jan 25 and during the G20 session in Rajouri in occupied Jammu & Kashmir on April 26. Similar operations were carried out on May 21 in Poonch, on Sept 14 in Anantnag, and Oct 28 in Neelum, followed by baseless accusations against Pakistan.

On Oct 5, Indian media falsely accused Pakistan of aiding terrorists in Rajouri, when, in reality, an Indian soldier had killed five companions in firing.

In April, Indian media labeled an incident in Bathinda as a terrorist attack and falsely accused Pakistan. Later, it was revealed that an Indian soldier had brutally murdered four companions after enduring sexual abuse.

Before the 2014 elections, there was the drama of surgical strikes, and before the 2018 elections, the Pulwama attack was orchestrated. Former governor Satya Pal Malik and veteran journalist Ravi Kumar had exposed the fabrication of the Pulwama attack.

According to experts, the recent Indian propaganda may be an attempt to undermine the successful visit of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the United States. Surprisingly, information about all false flag operations is first leaked from fake Twitter accounts associated with India.

India, troubled by the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, has resorted to high-handed tactics. The series of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir is escalating, leading to worsening internal security conditions in the region.