Ch Nisar says will run as independent candidate in 2024 polls

Thu, 21 Dec 2023 17:51:26 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday announced he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

According to sources, Chaudhry Nisar, who previously was affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, would contest for the National Assembly seats from the constituencies of NA-53 and NA-54.

Chaudhry Nisar has reportedly obtained nomination papers for the NA-54 constituency through Malik Saeed Nawaz.

Sources said that the nomination papers for the former minister were received from the assistant returning officer for Taxila, Aftab Ahmed.

The former interior minister is set to kick off his election campaign with a gathering in NA-53.

