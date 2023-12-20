PTI spokesperson censures ECP on suppressing party

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen expressed concern over the Election Commission's role, stating that instead of ensuring transparent elections, the commission appears to be attempting to suppress PTI.

Shaheen underlined the Election Commission's duty to conduct free and fair elections as outlined in Article 220 and highlighted the party's compliance with requests, including a redo of internal elections.

He raised issues of disproportionate actions against PTI, such as the confiscation of nomination papers from party members.

Shaheen blamed the Commission's involvement in alleged conspiracies, deeming the situation a mockery of the nation's history.