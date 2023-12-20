Man held for aerial firing near AC judge's car in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Man held for aerial firing near AC judge's car in Rawalpindi

Man held for aerial firing near AC judge’s car in Rawalpindi

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 19:45:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday arrested a man for resorting to aerial firing near the car of Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir within the limits of Airport police in Rawalpindi.

The aerial firing was conducted by a resident of Harley Street, Shayan Ali, near the PF Chowk. Judge Muhammad Bashir's car narrowly escaped the firing.

Judge Muhammad Bashir was returning from Adiala jail after a case hearing when the firing led to a traffic jam. The police arrested the suspect after the incident.

Read also: 'Robber' killed in firing of his own accomplices

According to the spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police, the boy who conducted aerial firing on Rawalpindi Airport Road was arrested.

The suspect, Shayan, was travelling in a car with his family when an argument ensued within the family. Due to this argument, he came out of the car and conducted the aerial firing.

The police reached the scene and apprehended the suspect, said the spokesperson.