Shujaat calls for ensuring equal opportunities for all parties in upcoming polls

Pakistan Pakistan Shujaat calls for ensuring equal opportunities for all parties in upcoming polls

Shujaat calls for ensuring equal opportunities for all parties in upcoming polls

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 21:15:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Tuesday for ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8 next year.

While chairing a meeting to finalise the party's candidates from Sindh, Shujaat observed that free and fair elections were of utmost importance for the country.

He emphasised that the country's political and economic future was closely tied to the impending general elections.

Shujaat mentioned that the Supreme Court's decision had shattered all the conspiracies aimed at manipulating the elections.

He stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q would actively participate in the elections, representing the people and advocating for their interests.