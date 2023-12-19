Nawaz says country paid enough price for 'engineering' in 2018 elections

PML-N supremo says PTI chief's promises and actions as different as day and night

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday the ‘selected’ was made the prime minister in the 2018 elections by doing ‘electoral engineering’.

The former PM said the people of the country had paid enough price due to the selection of an undeserving individual for the prime ministerial post.

The PML-N supremo, while addressing the parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, stressed that the promises and the actions of the PTI chief during his stint in power were as different as day and night.

Talking about this previous run in government, he said the country was running well in 2017 as development projects were pursued.

Talking about the projects, he said the foundation of the first motorway was laid in the same period while highlighting that the development projects were being executed at a rapid pace to provide relief to the masses.

The PML-N leader claimed that had the same era continued, the country would have reached its destination today. As he said this, he lamented that those countries which were far behind Pakistan had gone ahead today.

The PML-N supremo said vegetables, pulses, flour were affordable when his party was in power and their prices had skyrocketed when the PTI came to power through an unfair process.