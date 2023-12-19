Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will not contest upcoming general elections

Says prevailing system is flawed, unable to run affairs of the state

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday announced he would not take part in upcoming general elections going to be held in February 2024.

Talking to media persons outside an accountability court of Islamabad, Abbasi said he was pursuing the so-called cases instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him. The senior politician said it was the fifth year that he was facing NAB cases.

He said earlier a case was framed against him which was closed and the present one would also be closed.

Abbasi said he demanded many a times before that cameras should be installed in NAB courts so that people could know about proceedings of the case. He was of the view that the prevailing system was flawed and unable to run affairs of the state.

"Who will be held accountable for the prevailing injustice and tyranny in the country?" he asked. The former prime minister said neither Nawaz Sharif contacted him nor it was needed. He said the same level playing field was in place now which the PTI had when it got power.

He avoided questions pertaining to forming a new party or quitting the PML-N and said he would not take part in elections.

Earlier, the NAB court judge of Islamabad Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the LNG reference against Abbasi. Counsel for the former prime minister appeared before the judge.

During proceedings, Abbasi's counsel prayed to the court that an intra-court appeal was being heard by the Supreme Court and till apex court's decision, further proceedings in the case should be deferred.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until 13th February, 2024.

