CJP enjoyed no protocol or exemption on departure for Turkiye

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As per the Supreme Court statement, the Chief Justice opted not to receive any protocol or exemption during his departure for Turkiye on December 16.

The Supreme Court's statement highlighted that he also declined the use of a limousine and VIP lounge at the airport.

The statement highlighted that CCTV footage at the airport could verify the body search of Mrs Sarina Isa. The SC Registrar had communicated to the Secretary Aviation, pointing out a discrepancy where former judges and their wives were exempted from physical searches.

Furthermore, the statement noted that, despite the registrar's clarification, the ASF DG issued a letter exempting the wives of judges from searches, while the wives of serving judges continued to undergo the procedure.