Serving judges, their spouses given exemption from body searches at airports

Pakistan Pakistan Serving judges, their spouses given exemption from body searches at airports

Serving judges, their spouses given exemption from body searches at airports

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 18:07:37 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Aviation Ministry has granted an exemption to serving judges and their spouses from body searches at all airports across Pakistan, it is learnt.

The ministry reportedly made this exemption in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports,” read a notification issued by the Aviation Ministry on Oct 12.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) director general has issued an order in accordance with the instructions of the aviation secretary.

As per the ASF order, all serving judges and their families will not be subjected to screening at airports throughout Pakistan.