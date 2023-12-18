Zardari makes lofty promises for Balochistan's uplift

Balochistan is heart of the country, says Zardari

TURBAT (Dunya News) - PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari vowed to make every effort for the development of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Turbat on Monday.

Zardari acknowledged past mistakes, vowing to address them through collaborative efforts and stressing the significance of peaceful nation-building.

Calling Balochistan as heart of the country, he outlined plans to bring water from Tajikistan to the province, foster economic growth in Gwadar, and collaborate with China.

Zardari also promised to bring back the estranged Baloch youth and to establish universities in every division of the province. He also said that his party would provide jobs to people.

Zardari advocated for prioritising Balochistan, urging the return of Baloch youth and highlighting their role in shaping the nation's future. The former president said that he made 15 visits to China during his term in office. He said that despite serving Afghans for over 40 years they could not become our brethren.