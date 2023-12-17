PPP won't make alliance with PTI: Zardari

Zardari wants prompt resolution of internal party differences

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP would not make an alliance with the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and party leaders at the Governor House. The discussion also touched upon matters concerning the allocation of tickets.

The former president asked a prompt resolution of internal party differences.

As per sources, the PPP co-chairman Zardari particularly urged party leaders not to form an alliance with Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming elections. He stressed that decisions regarding alliances with other parties would be determined by the local leadership.