Ending health card is enmity with people: Parvez Khattak

Pakistan Pakistan Ending health card is enmity with people: Parvez Khattak

Federal government withheld Rs 200 billion of KP

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 19:56:49 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Parliamentarians) chief Parvez Khattak stated that discontinuing the health card is an act of hostility against the people of the province.

They will stage protests against the ending of the cards, highlighting that the health card was a crucial support for the needy.

Khattak revealed that they initiated the health card programme in the province, but unfortunately, the opposition (PDM) reduced its funds, leading to the current suspension by the interim government.

Also read: Khattak points fingers at politicians for their self-serving deception



Welcoming new party members, Khattak acknowledged a continuous influx of people joining from every district in the province over the past three months. He clarified that party membership is voluntary, with no pressure involved, and expressed hope that citizens would vocally advocate for the reinstatement of the health card.

Regarding the Supreme Court's decision, Khattak affirmed its legality and correctness. Despite some opposition to holding elections, he asserted their readiness for the electoral process and ongoing communication with other political parties.

Khattak addressed the financial situation, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's treasury is not empty, but the federal government has withheld 200 billion rupees.