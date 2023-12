Afghani ambassador calls on JUI-F chief

Sat, 16 Dec 2023 18:15:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador also conveyed the Afghan government's message to the politico-religious leader.

Besides discussing Pak-Afghan issues, the ambassador also invited the JUI-F chief to Afghanistan.