Another 2,376 illegal Afghan settlers leave for their country

Pakistan Pakistan Another 2,376 illegal Afghan settlers leave for their country

Another 2,376 illegal Afghans settlers leave for their country

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 19:51:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The process of repatriation of Afghans settled illegally across Pakistan continues as 2,376 more Afghans have left for their country on Wednesday.

Those who crossed the border included 703 men, 415 women and 1,285 children, an official data said.

Read more: UN agency urges Pakistan to halt expelling Afghans during winter

It should be noted that even before Pakistan’s formal announcements, a large number of illegal Afghan migrants had left Pakistan for fear of arrests and legal action.



