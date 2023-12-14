Cipher case: Special court prohibits publishing, broadcasting of proceedings

Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 23:45:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A complete restriction has been imposed on publishing and broadcasting of the proceedings of the cipher case on print, electronic and social media.

A legal order in this regard was issued by the special court formed under the Official Secrets Act on Thursday.

According to the order, no proceedings related to the cipher case would be published or broadcasted on print, electronic and social media.

The order specified that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) must adhere to these instructions, and any violation would result in action under the Official Secrets Act.

The order specified that the prosecution's request for an in-camera trial had been accepted.

According to the decision, the conditional presence of former PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi's family will be allowed, with the condition that family members will not make any statements at any place regarding the legal proceedings, and public presence will not be allowed during the trial proceedings.