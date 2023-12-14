COAS discusses regional security with US defence secretary during maiden visit

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin received Gen Asim Munir in Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir held a meeting with United States’ Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to discuss important issues related to the regional security.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Maj Gen Patrick Ryder, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin received Gen Asim Munir.

Both the officials discussed regional security and bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting.

It is the maiden visit of Gen Asim Munir to the US since he assumed the charge as the chief of army staff in November last year.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of rising terror incidents in Pakistan.

It merits mention here that the United States’ Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West had also visited Pakistan last week.