Army chief Gen Asim Munir leaves for maiden official US visit

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 17:24:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir left for the United States on an official visit on Sunday, army’s media wing has stated.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this is the maiden visit of Gen Asim Munir to the US since he assumed the charge as the chief of army staff in November last year.

During his visit, the army chief is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of the US.