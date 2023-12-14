SC ruling on military trials a victory of principle

Pakistan Pakistan SC ruling on military trials a victory of principle

PM clarified that persons who attacked military installations should be tried in the military courts

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 05:30:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend its verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians, was a victory of principle and significant for the social order.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel said through the court decision the matter had been established principally otherwise the implications of the erosion of state institutions would have been unfathomable.

He thanked the Supreme Court for realizing, appreciating and enunciating the matter considering it very significant for the social order.

Earlier in the day, a six-member Supreme Court bench, in a 5-1 majority verdict, conditionally suspended its October 23 unanimous ruling nullifying military trials of 103 civilians, pending a final judgment.

The prime minister said showing leniency and allowing people to do anything to the state institutions they wanted, would pose an existential threat to the state.

However, he clarified that only the individuals who attacked military installations on May 9 should be tried in the military courts, but not those who held protest demonstrations before the parliament or Supreme Court.

To a question, he underscored his focus on the principle rather than identifying masterminds, leaving such determinations to investigation agencies and the judiciary.

About his visit to DI Khan in the evening to inquire about the health of soldiers injured in a terrorist attack, the prime minister said he was “jolted” by the morale of the injured soldiers and reiterated that Pakistan had already won the war against terrorism.

He said the current situation was linked to Afghan soil, with the presence of terrorists and their leadership in Afghanistan. He emphasized the need to engage with Afghan leadership, seek their commitment, and enhance cooperation for regional stability.

Reiterating his strong stance against negotiating with terrorist groups, he said the negotiations could only be held if the terrorist groups abandon violence.

Addressing the repatriation issue, he clarified that the goal was to send back the undocumented aliens, not to perpetually ban them.

Regarding upcoming elections, Prime Minister Kakar said that so far, he saw no impediment in holding general elections on February 8

Mentioning serious security challenges in Southern KP and Balochistan, he said the electoral activities were however going on being participated by all the parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

