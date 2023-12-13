Dense fog again disrupts road traffic in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A thick layer of fog has enveloped many cities in Punjab including Lahore on night between Tuesday and wednesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The dense fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

