Former PTI chief, Fawad to face indictment in ECP contempt case

Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 18:54:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The case against former PTI chief and Fawad Chaudhary for contempt of the Election Commission is scheduled for Wednesday.

The hearing will take place in Adiala jail where both leaders will face indictment. The cause list has been released by the Election Commission in this regard.

It's important to mention that the interior ministry is handling the case in Adiala Jail after it failed to present the former PTI head in the Election Commission.