ECP takes up contempt case against ex-PTI chief on Dec 13

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 18:48:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued the cause list about the jail trial of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

According to details, the hearing of the contempt case against the ex-PTI chief will be conducted in Adiala Jail on Dec 13, Wednesday.

A four-member bench of the ECP will conduct the proceedings.

The ECP will also hear a contempt case against former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in Adiala Jail on Wednesday.