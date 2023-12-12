Those who were part of Zia dictatorship should be exposed: Bilawal

Says Supreme Court has an opportunity to remove the stain

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the Supreme Court had an opportunity to get rid of the stain caused by wrongfully convicting former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and stressed that everyone should be exposed before people for being a part of the Zia dictatorship.

No one could get justice until justice was served to Quaid-e-Awam [the term used for Bhutto], he remarked and added that the aim was to expose all those involved in the crime by correcting the history.

Expressing his confidence to get justice after a decades-long wait after attending the hearing of the Bhutto reference, Bilawal said they had full confidence in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Talking about politics, the PPP chairman said the chief justice had already made it clear that elections would be on February 8 – the date announced by the ECP after the country saw a delay due to the mandatory delimitation process carried out following the population census.

He asked everyone to reach an agreement on finding out solutions to the challenges faced by the country through joint efforts and added that there was a need to introduce a new politics by getting rid of the one based upon hate and division.

The PPP chairman, who served as foreign minister during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, said it was a longstanding demand of his party that all institutions should work within their ambit.

However, he again raised the issue of older generation of politicians and claimed that there was a tendency to treat political differences as personal enmity. “I have seen the older politicians and their politics,” Bilawal remarked, adding that they would continue practicing their older brand of politics.