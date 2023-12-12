Supreme Court to hear Bhutto reference over 12 years after it was filed

A nine-member bench led by Chief Justice Faez Isa will conduct the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/News Desk) – The Supreme Court is set to hear on Tuesday a reference filed against the sentencing and hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto – the PPP founding chairman and the first democratically-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It was the then president Asif Ali Zardari who had moved the country’s top court on April 2, 2011, through a presidential reference under Article 186 of the Constitution to seek its opinion on revisiting the trial which had culminated with the hanging of Bhutto on April 4, 1979.

He was removed after a military coup led by the then army chief Ziaul Haq on July 5, 1977, which followed a months-long agitation, as the PNA – Pakistan National Alliance – disputed the results of rigged elections earlier that year in March.

The PNA was an alliance of nine-opposition parties – including JI (Jamaat-e-Islami) and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal of late Asghar Khan – formed as Bhutto eyed a two-thirds majority for introducing amendments to the 1973 Constitution.

It means a nine-member apex court bench led by Chief Justice Faez Isa will hear the matter more than 44 years after Bhutto’s execution at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail and over 12 years after it was filed.

The last time the reference was heard was November 11, 2012 by an 11-member bench headed by the then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry – the fifth hearing in total.

Earlier on Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari moved the Supreme Court, demanding live telecast of the hearing through a petition moved through senior PPP leader and lawyer Farooq H Naek.



