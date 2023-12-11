Bilawal seeks live telecast of hearing on reference against Bhutto's death sentence

A nine-member larger bench headed by the CJP will take up the long-pending reference tomorrow

Mon, 11 Dec 2023 13:51:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has moved to Supreme Court demanding live telecast of the hearing on a presidential reference against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence.

The petition was moved through senior PPP leader and lawyer Farooq H. Naek.

A nine-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will take up the long-pending reference tomorrow.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari had moved the presidential reference in the apex court in April 2011.

Earlier, senior PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had also demanded live telecast of the hearing on presidential reference.

According to the PPP, the objective of the presidential reference was to get the apex court to undo the wrong that ZAB had been subjected to. It calls the execution of its founder a “judicial murder”.