PM Kakar orders ensuring supply of urea fertiliser at govt-controlled rates

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 23:26:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the relevant departments on Monday to promptly prepare and submit an action plan for an uninterrupted supply of urea fertiliser on a priority basis.

While chairing an emergency review meeting regarding the demand, supply and price of urea fertiliser in the country, the premier ordered the assurance of its availability to farmers at government-controlled rates and requested a report on this matter by Tuesday.

“To ensure an uninterrupted supply of urea fertiliser during crop sowing, a comprehensive framework should be prepared and presented in consultation with the provinces and the relevant industry,” stated Kakar.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged district administrations to take immediate action against fertiliser hoarders and to identify and penalise those responsible.

He emphasised that the government subsidy on urea fertiliser must reach deserving farmers.

The PM directed the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Food Security to provide production and supply statistics of urea fertiliser to provincial governments and ensure coordination in operations against its hoarders.

He emphasised monitoring the transportation of fertiliser at all provincial borders, ensuring no obstacles in its supply to meet the provinces’ requirements.

He proposed that all provinces should bear the burden of the subsidy on urea fertiliser in proportion to their consumption.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given on the recent production, demand and supply of urea fertiliser to farmers in the country.

The meeting revealed that the production and stock of urea in the country were sufficient for the wheat crop, with 220,000 metric tonnes being imported for buffer stock; its first consignment would reach Pakistan by next week.

Provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting on the steps taken by district administrations to ensure the supply of fertiliser to farmers at government-controlled prices.

The meeting informed that summaries for subsidies on fertilisers would be presented in the cabinets of all provinces for approval soon.

Caretaker ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Captain (r) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar and chief secretaries of all provinces attended the meeting.