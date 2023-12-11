President Alvi says Indian judiciary succumbed to fascist Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly rejected Indian Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a press release issued here, the president expressed dismay over the court decision, saying the Indian judiciary had succumbed to the fascist Hindutva ideology giving decisions suited to the Indian government.

He added that such decisions could not legitimise the occupation of IIOJ&K by India as the Jammu and Kashmir issue was an internationally recognised dispute that remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.

While condemning the decision, the president said that it was unfortunate that Indian courts had a history of giving decisions against Muslims as in the cases of Babri Masjid, Samjhauta Express, Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast and Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujrat riots.

He added that the verdict of the Indian apex court could not change the status of the IIOJ&K.

President Alvi said the judgement would further strengthen the resolve of the people of the IIOJ&K in their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.

He urged the international community to make India fulfill the pledges made to the Kashmiri people in the past.

The president reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation was committed to continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.