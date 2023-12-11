Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP, Sindh, disrupts road traffic

Pakistan Pakistan Dense fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP, Sindh, disrupts road traffic

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 08:29:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab, including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway M2 From Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakim to Faisalabad, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places at the National Highway due to low visibility.

