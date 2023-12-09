MQM spearheads effort to end Karachi's seizure by corrupt politicians

Sat, 09 Dec 2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Farooq Sattar, the senior deputy convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, announced on Saturday that his party is establishing a grand political alliance and initiating a movement.

Sattar, along with a delegation, visited the residence of Sunni Tehreek chief Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, where an exchange of views took place on the various issues.

While interacting with media, both Sattar and Qadri stated that the purpose of their movement was multi-dimensional. "We are inviting people from all sectors to participate in the movement," they said, emphasising the need to end the illegal seizure of Karachi by corrupt, hereditary politicians.

Sattar expressed their intention to come together to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people, citing inflation as a major challenge for the poor.

The MQM leader highlighted the importance of Karachi's progress, stating if Karachi thrived, so would Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

He added, "Karachi, being the highest taxpayer, should receive Rs400 billion. Together, we will prepare a framework for common practical wisdom."

Sattar said that constitutional amendments could provide solutions to many issues, advocating for empowering municipal institutions with both powers and resources. He stressed the need for national consensus before elections.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party, Sattar claimed that the PPP had established the worst, most corrupt government in fifteen years. He urged the PPP to conduct an audit of the past 15 years and address its internal affairs.

Sattar further stated that the PPP had transformed into a regional party, using state power and money to secure election victories. He predicted that the PPP's misunderstanding would be clarified on Feb 8.